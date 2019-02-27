Harriette C. Emerson of Churchville, Pa. passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was 79. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Emerson. Born May 30, 1939 in West Chester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry Close and the late Cecelia McKenna Close. Harriette was a Registered Nurse and an independent contractor for clinical research. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Richboro, Pa. Harriette was a dog lover and enjoyed gardening, calligraphy, painting and drawing. Harriette will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and nurse to all. She is survived by her children, Julie L. Emerson and Lauren Emerson Harrington, and her siblings, Peggy Close Gilbert (Buck) and Andrew Close (Jane). In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen R. Emerson. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leashes of Valor, 24114 Sparta Rd., Milford, VA 22514. DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, Pa. www.dellafh.com