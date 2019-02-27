George Stewart O'Neill passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, after a valiant fight against cancer. He was 86. Born in New York City, he had lived in Morrisville since 1963. Prior to moving to Morrisville he resided in Allentown, Reading, Pittsburgh, and Lansdowne. George attended McBurney High School in New York City and was a graduate of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. While in college, he worked at the Kings Arms Tavern, was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and was president of the fraternity in his senior year. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served from 1952 to 1954. George was an officer with New York Life Insurance Company where he was employed for 40 years until his retirement late in 1995. He then was a consultant for New York Life until December of 2002. He was an active member of St. Lutheran Church in Lower Makefield from 1964 to 1980, serving as Council President, teaching Sunday school classes, ushering and on occasion taking on summer pastoral duties. He later returned to his Catholic upbringing as an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lower Makefield, where he was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus (Council 7515) and held memberships in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (Lodge 2023) and American Legion (Post 0317) in Yardley. He also coached basketball for seven years in St. John's CYO program. He was an avid golfer and pool player and loved to travel both here and abroad. George coached baseball in the Pennsbury Athletic Association for 10 years, winning Minor Little League, Little League, and Babe Ruth championships. He was an assistant coach of Pennsbury's 13 year olds state championship team in 1976. He also was a very active umpire with Pennsbury Athletic Association for 10 years. George was preceded in death by his very beloved wife of 46 years, Constance. He is survived by three beloved children: daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and John Link of Houston, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, John and Rita O'Neill of West Newberry, Mass.; and son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Judith O'Neill of Morrisville, Pa.: seven beautiful grandchildren: Jennifer (Link) and Jeremy Licup, J.R. Link and William Kiker, Bridget (O'Neill) and Eric Bouchard, Abigail O'Neill and Ashish Joshi, Joseph O'Neill, Breanne O'Neill, and Lindsey O'Neill; and three beautiful great grandchildren, whom he adored: Maddox and Evynn Licup and William Bouchard. He also leaves behind, Eleanor Jackson, his dear beloved significant other, who was by his side in good and bad times loving and comforting him. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 South Delaware Ave., Yardley, Pa. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville. Interment will be held privately. Friends are invited to enjoy food, refreshments and stories of George at the Elks Lodge, 835 W. Bridge St., Morrisville. FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, Yardley fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com