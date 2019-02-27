Donald O. Fischer of Doylestown passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center surrounded by his family. Don was 87 years old and the husband of Anne McSkimin Fischer, to whom he was married for 57 years. Born in 1931 in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Otto and Theresa Fischer. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Eda Adams (Bruce). Don was a graduate of Passaic Valley High School and Upsala College, where he earned a Bachelor in Business Administration. He proudly served his country as a member of the Naval Air during the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Guam and Japan. Following his military service and college graduation, Don sold tires for B.F Goodrich and Kelly Springfield. Don was a diehard New York Giants fan, where he had season tickets and attended games in both the Polo Grounds and Yankee Stadium. He enjoyed being outdoors, particularly near water, where he could fish or ice fish in the winter. He coached DAA baseball for five years. Don also enjoyed monthly poker games with friends as well as attending auctions. In addition to his wife, Don is survived by two sons, Douglas O. Fischer (Nancy) of Salem, W.Va. and Stephen E. Fischer (Jackie) of Marysville, Pa. He is also survived by a brother, Robert R. Fischer (Mary) of Williamsburg, Va. and several nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to his memorial service at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to: Doylestown Health, Home Health and Hospice, 4259 W. Swamp Rd., Suite 204, Doylestown, PA 18902, or The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601 (alz.org). Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown www.reedandsteinbach.com