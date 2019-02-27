Cheryl Denise (Klemm) Creque of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, while surrounded by loving family. She was 58. Mrs. Creque was born in Mount Holly, N.J., and had resided in Tabernacle, N.J., before moving to Browns Mills. Cheryl was an avid horseback rider. She also enjoyed skiing and listening to music. But above all else, she cherished time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. Cheryl is survived by her children, Christine and Bobby Creque; brother, Robert Klemm; and sisters, Carol Hughes and Susan Gualiano. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Robert Klemm. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 1, immediately followed by the memorial service, both at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will be private. Mount Laurel Home for Funerals