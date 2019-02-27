Alaric J. "Al" Iezzatti of Fairless Hills, Pa. died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Falls Township, Pa. He was 88. Born in Philadelphia, Al was formerly of Newtown. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science with a degree in Chemistry. He retired from the New Jersey Environmental Protection Agency. Al was always happy and he was a collector of "10 of everything." Al was the son of the late Alaric and Lucy Wyatt Iezzatti, and husband of the late Emma Iezzatti. He is survived by his children, Mark Iezzatti (Diane), Laura Erickson and Fran, Sandy Scaramozzino (Mike), John Iezzatti (Sue), and Alaric Iezzatti III (Sharon), and his partner of 20 years, Joyce DiMaio. He was the proud grandfather of Stephen, Dana, Katie, John, Amanda, Gina, Matthew, Torrie and Michael, and great grandson, William. Relatives and friends are invited to Al's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Swartz Givnish Life Celebration Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown. A graveside service with Marine Corps honors will to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Newtown Cemetery, 600 Newtown-Yardley Road, Newtown. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share your fondest memories of Al, please visit the funeral home's Web site below. Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, Newtown www.swartzgivnish.com