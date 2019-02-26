Theresa L. (Sicilia) Gilbert passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved fiancé, Kenneth Barrett, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was 62. She is survived by her devoted fiancé, Ken; her two sons, Eric M. and Brandon T. Gilbert; her mother, Louise D. Shelton; her brother, Robert L. Sicilia (Nancy); and two nephews, Dr. William and Alexander Sicilia. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis J. Sicilia, and step-father, Charles T. Shelton. Terri, as she was known to friends, was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Oct. 7, 1956. She grew up mainly in South Jersey, attending school in Willingboro. She retired from GMAC after 33 years and was currently employed by Bristol Myers Squibb. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Mount Holly SDA Church, 700 Monmouth Rd., Mount Holly, N.J. Repast will follow at 4 p.m. at Legacy Oaks Clubhouse, 2 Lowell Dr., Marlton, N.J. Interment will be held privately. Mount Laurel Home for Funerals mountlaurelfuneralhome.com