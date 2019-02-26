Harry Jon Conrow passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 61. He is survived by his devoted husband, Mark Anthony Pellegrino, his beloved sisters, Charlotte Darragh (Mark) and Melody Chase (Peter), as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anne Conrow, as well as a sister, Judith Conrow. Harry was born and spent most of his life in Florence, N.J. before calling Haddon Township home. He worked as a law clerk in the Hall of Justice in Camden, a job he loved and helped fulfill his long time aspiration of working in the judicial system. In his spare time, Harry cherished spending time with friends and family and would often remark how precious time is. He was a kind, generous and unique soul who had a passion for life. His humor and ever positive, loving presence will be missed by all who loved him. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Blake-Doyle Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, N.J., where a prayer service will begin at noon. Please leave your remembrances of Harry on the funeral home's web site listed below. Blake-Doyle Funeral Home, Collingswood, N.J. blake-doyle.com