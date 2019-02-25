Stephen J. Landis Jr. of Philadelphia passed away suddenly on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the age of 32. Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Bridgman, and his grandmother, Carole Landis. Stephen is survived by his parents, Denise Appenzeller and Stephen J. Landis Sr.; siblings, Jennifer Bridgman Moyer (Daniel), Timothy Bridgman, and Stephanie Landis (Mustapha); his grandmother, Odette Gower; and grandfather, Jay Landis. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Stephen's Life Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Decker Funeral Home, 216 N. York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, followed by his memorial service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephen's name to Angels in Motion would be greatly appreciated, (aimangelsinmotion.org/donate). Decker Funeral Home, Warminster www.deckerfuneralhome.com