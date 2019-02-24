David M. Dilts Sr., 83, of Georgetown (Greene Twp), died peacefully Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver. Born February 7, 1936, in Indiana, a son of the late Cecil and Margaret (Costello) Dilts, he had worked for 42 years as a clerk with J&L Steel and later LTV. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a SP3, and a member of the Hookstown American Legion. He loved looking for scrap and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, a daughter, Brenda Dilts. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Virginia M. (Gima) Dilts; father of David Dilts Jr., East Liverpool, Ohio; Betty (Ken) Senkevich, Baden; John (Sharon) Dilts, Clarksville, Pa.; Paul Dilts, Georgetown; and Christina (Carl) Zilka, Fombell; brother of Cecil Dilts, Indiana; Larry Biggs, Home, Pa.; and Donna Albright, Florida; beloved grandfather of 17; and great-grandfather of 15. No viewing or services per his request. Professional services by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.