Chester Kikla passed suddenly Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He was 73. Born in Philadelphia, he graduated from Neshaminy High School where he met his wife, Lynn Cheryl (Adler) outside of Shop class. He is survived by his wife, and will always be the loving father of Denise Kikla, and Chet Jr. (Shelly). He was the brother of Raymond (Patricia) and Marlene Smith (John). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara. He worked for U.S. Steel for 23 years, Morrison Knudsen and retired from Florida East Coast Rail which he considered his fondest working memories. He enjoyed cooking, working in his classic Jeep, and spoiling his grandson. He was a generous person, who always would lend a hand to friend or neighbor in need; he will be missed by many. A private ceremony took place on Feb. 7. Lankford Funeral Home & Crematory, DeLand, Fla. lankfordfuneralhome.com