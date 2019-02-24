Anna Fowler passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital, Torresdale, surrounded by her loving family. She was 80. Born in Mt. Carmel, Pa., daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose (Dalabrida) Tamanini, she resided in Levittown and the Edgely section of Bristol Township most of her life. Mrs. Fowler worked for Dr. Jeffry Lindebaum for many years. She enjoyed gardening and going to the casinos but most especially loved spending time with her family. Wife of the late Joe G. Fowler, she is survived by her three daughters, Diane Flaherty and her husband, Bill, Michelle Katulka and Beth McCullion; her six grandchildren, Dana Flaherty, Christopher Katulka, Caleigh Greer, Olivia Katulka, Kyle Levine and Jacob Levine; along with her great- grandchildren, Killian, Hunter, Olive, Cohen, Preston, Colton, Levi, Hazel, Lily and Rocky. She is also survived by one brother, Lawrence Tamanini and his wife, Anne, and one sister, Mary Rosinski. Mrs. Fowler was also preceded in death by one brother, Edward Tamanini, and two sisters, Louise Pinamonti and Violet Rappo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be private. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at donatenow. heart.org. Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough www.wadefh.com