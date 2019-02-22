Harry D. Kieffer Jr. of Furlong, Pa. passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. He was 82. Born in Abington, Pa., he was the son of Harry D., Sr. and Marguerite (Steever) Kieffer. He was the husband of Dottie Kieffer. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, not to mention a proud Marine. His last place of residence was Furlong, and was previously of Garden Ave. in Warrington, where he met and married his wife, Dottie. He worked for Master Etching in Ambler as a Plant Foreman and later for Nabisco/Kraft as a Maintenance Mechanic. Harry was very talented and could fix anything, even "invent" many things; regardless he made everything his own by "reinventing" it. He was warm-hearted and loving and really cared about his family and friends. He was an amazing dancer, he loved eating out, but he cherished his wife Dottie's home fries. In later years he loved frequenting thrift stores to find "treasures" to make jewelry and belts and such. Even though he was battling cancer, he was able to truly enjoy his remaining years. He was an amazing man. He will be greatly missed by all, especially his wife Dottie. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his children, Karen L. Hendrickson (John) and Harry Michael Kieffer (Dorothy), James W. Stroup (Lauri), and Michele Malone (Mark), his grandchildren, Ryan, Jason, Matthew, Tyler, Will and Kevin, and his great grandchildren, Chase and Lilah. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Henninger. Harry was preceded in death by his stepson, David W. Stroup. His funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at The Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, Pa., where the family will receive friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society or to the Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com