William J. Walker of Doylestown passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, with his family by his side at Doylestown Hospital. He was 86. Bill was the loving and devoted husband to Donna Patchen Walker, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane L. Walker. Born in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Adeline Moore Walker. Bill graduated from Penn State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Labor Relations. While there he also was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity. He went on to lead a long and successful career in the paper manufacturing business. Bill was a lifelong musician and had a special passion for the Highland Bagpipe. He was a third generation player, and served as the Pipe Major of the Celtic Pipe Band of Rochester, N.Y. More recently Bill served actively in the Pine Run community, where he lived, chairing several committees, and also volunteered for many years at Doylestown Hospital. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Scot Walker (Jessie Thompson) and Carolyn Barrett (K.C. Barrett); his grandchildren, Colin Barrett, Andrew Walker (Allison), Will Walker, Christopher Barrett, and Kimberly Barrett; and his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Walker. He also leaves behind his loving pet companion, Jake. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until his memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Parvee Foundation, a support fund for those in need of assistance in the Pine Run Village at 777 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to the EUSPBA Educational and Scholarship Fund, a charitable fund that provides educational opportunities for piping and drumming to its members at http://euspba.org/educational-and-scholarship-fund, or mail to EUSPBA, PMB 316, 560 People's Plaza, Newark, DE 19702-4798, Attn: Educational Fund/Bill Walker. www.fluehr.com