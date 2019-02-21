Harold Nelson Offutt, 102, loving husband, father and grandfather, formerly of New Castle, Pa., died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington, Pa. Harold was born in Plain Grove, Pa., December 31, 1916, to the late Lester Brown Offutt and Ada Nelson Offutt. He married Lois M. Eakin, who survives at the residence, on June 28, 1939. Harold was an industrial engineer for Rexnord Industries. He lived in Ellwood City for thirty-two years, and in Danville, Ky., for ten years before retiring and returning to the New Castle area. He was active at First Baptist Church of New Castle where he served on the Deacon Board. While in Ellwood City, he was Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon and occasional chair of Pulpit Committees at Ellwood City Baptist Church. He was also a 33 Degree Mason and a past Commander-in-Chief of New Castle Consistory. He enjoyed hunting. He was a skilled woodworker and amateur photographer. He enjoyed building and managing blue bird boxes. In addition to Lois, his wife of 79 years, he is survived by daughter, Joann (Skip) Freidhoff of Plymouth, Ind.; son, Rev. Dr. William L. (Ruth Anne) Offutt of Lancaster, Pa.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Margret Jervis, and his brother, Gerald Nathan Offutt. Visitation will be on Friday, February 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 310 West Neshannock Avenue, New Wilmington, PA 16142. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 23, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Yergan of First Baptist Church, New Castle, officiating. Interment will follow at Plain Grove Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church, 984 W. Maitland Ln, New Castle, PA 16105.