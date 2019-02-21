Elizabeth M. Horan, known to everyone as Betty, passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was 87. She is survived by her brother, Joseph P. Horan of Palmyra, and was preceded in death by brothers, Mark J. Meer, John S. Horan, and Ignatius "Frank" Horan, and sister, Margaret (Horan) Borkowski. She is also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, and friends. Betty enjoyed a variety of employments. She retired after 25 years as a short order cook for the Snack Shop at Zubbrugg Memorial Hospital in Riverside. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" at Fleetwings in Bristol during the war, worked at BF Goodrich in Riverside and her most favorite was working in the White Mountains of New Hampshire at the Mt. Washington Hotel. She entertained family and friends with her many funny stories and was often the life of the party. Her zest for living life was infectious. Bingo was a favorite pastime and being a member of the VFW. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 101 Middleton St., Riverside. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Chadwick Memorial Home, Riverside chadwickmemorialhome.com