Debra L. "Deb" Hufford of Feasterville passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was 66. Deb was born Dec. 30, 1952 in Logan, Iowa to Betty (Brown) and Twyman Jones. She is survived by her loving son, Ryan (Ester Segura); her father, Twyman; her mother, Betty; siblings, Rhonda Wood, Lance Jones and Rob Jones (Jill); and five nieces and nephews. Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Behan, and her sister-in-law, Sarah Jones. Deb graduated from University High School in Normal, Ill., and from North Central College in Naperville, Ill., with a degree in Business. She worked as a restaurant manager, marketing/sales rep, and account executive for companies such as McDonald's, Bonanza, Philip Morris, Coca Cola, Coinstar, and several others. She enjoyed ballet, theater, independent movies, fitness, travel, and spending time with her many good friends and loving family. Services for Deb will be held privately. Her family has requested donations in her name be made to support local independent movie theaters. Condolences may be sent to the Hufford and Jones families by visiting the funeral home's web site below. James J. McGhee Funeral Home, Southampton www.mcgheefuneralhome.com