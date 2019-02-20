Yukiko S. Parise of Pemberton, age 91 years, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was a native of Japan and a resident of Pemberton Twp. for over 60 years. Yukiko was a member of Pemberton's First Baptist Church. She was the wife of the late Peter, mother of Frank M. Parise, and grandmother of Frank M. Parise Jr. and Michael Parise. Relatives and friends of Yukiko's family are invited to her viewing and visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Friday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp. The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough Stephen Lankenau, Director