Ralph R. Parker passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Masonic Village of Burlington in Burlington Township, N.J. He was 86. Born in Crosswicks, N.J., he had lived in the Columbus area all his life. He began working on the family farm in Columbus and later joined the Local Union #825 Operating Engineers. Ralph later began a construction company named B & R Builders, which was based out of Columbus. Preceded in death by his parents, George Parker and Elsie Wainwright, and his siblings, Alfred and Robert Parker, Ester Dunn and Margaret Hay. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sharon R. (Rowell) Parker, his brothers, Edward and Kenneth Parker, and many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. His funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, N.J., where friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown www.pepplerfh.com