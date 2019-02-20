Patricia A. (Smith) Arnwine of Medford, N.J. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. She was 66. She was the daughter of Anne (Tiver) and the late Charles Smith; the beloved wife of Thomas Arnwine; loving mother of Daren Arnwine, Tammy Arnwine, and Valerie Ruggiano (Mike); proud grandmother of Abigail and Jacob Haines, Cale and Estella Arnwine, and Vella Ruggiano; and the dear sister of Glenn, Brian, Bruce, Charles Jr., and the late Jeff Smith. Patricia was born in Fort Dix and was a longtime resident of Medford. She worked as the food service manager in the cafeteria in Lenape High School, retiring after 35 years. Patricia was a parishioner of St. Mary of Lakes Church, Medford. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below. Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, Atco, N.J. www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com