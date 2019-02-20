Nettie Godshall Kennedy, a resident of Warrington for the past 10 years, previously of Oreland and Philadelphia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Abington Hospital. She was 76. Born in Philadelphia, Nettie was a daughter of the late Samuel and Antonietta Sliwoo. Nettie was a private pilot and a member of the AOPA. She was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. She is survived by three children, Karen Kurtz (Bernard), Frank Godshall (Lisa) and Gretchen Godshall, and five grandchildren, Brian, Tracie, Scott, Garrett and Corrinne. She is also survived by two sisters, Sandra Everett and Martha Jane Bryson. Nettie's memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, where the family will receive friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Nettie's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com