Marion D. Latwinas of Strathmere, N.J. and Stuart, Fla. passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was 78. Born in Camden, N.J. to the late Fred and Dorothy (Sipp) Olt, she moved to Cape May County in 1995. She loved sewing with her sisters and going out to eat. She also enjoyed doing crafts, going to the casinos, cooking and entertaining her family and friends. Marion is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John J. Latwinas; her children, John M. Latwinas of Marlton, N.J., Joanne Nelson (Rob) of Moorestown, N.J. and Jennifer Eggers (Neal) of Melbourne, Fla.; her sister, Barbara Springer (Ed) of Wenonah, N.J.; her brother, Fred Olt (Mary) of Hainesport, N.J.; and her six grandchildren, Robert, Johnny, Katie, Haley, Adelin and Jack. She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Grace Price. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Givnish Funeral Home, 600 East Main St., Maple Shade, N.J., where a memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by inurnment at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting the funeral home's web site below, or www.martin-funeral.com. Givnish of Maple Shade www.givnish.com