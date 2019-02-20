Harry Franklin Murphy Jr. of Horsham passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home. He was 77 years young and was the beloved husband of Florence, who passed on Feb. 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Harry and Ida Murphy, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, his twin brother, Albert Murphy, and niece, Kimberly Murphy. Harry is survived by his three children: Walter Murphy (Heather) of Bedminster, Lauren Hughes (Christopher) of Horsham and Charlotte Ofsharick (Zachary) of Conshohocken. Harry adored his seven grandchildren, Erika Murphy and Justin O'Keefe, Calum, Nathanael and Claire Hughes, Jackson and Conor Ofsharick, his nieces, Susan Cunningham and Alexandra March, and nephew, Benjamin Frazer. Harry graduated from Lincoln High School, Philadelphia in 1959 and Temple University in 1963. He entered the United States Army and proudly served from 1963 to 1965. Harry continued his education, receiving his Master of Science in Taxation in 1986 from Widener University. He was passionate about work and spent the last 54 years working as an accountant. Harry was a longtime member of Supplee Memorial Presbyterian Church and served as treasurer for many years. He enjoyed living in his 1860s farm house, where he admired his beloved animals which included goats, horses, cats and his favorite, collie dogs. Harry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and always enjoyed a good family party. Harry will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and deeply missed by his family and friends. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Supplee Memorial Presbyterian Church, 855 E. Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the National Military Family Association: donations@military.org would be appreciated. Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home, Ambler shaeffmyers.com