Robert A. Colflesh Jr. of Quakertown entered into Heaven Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Formerly of Glenside, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Edna Colflesh. He graduated from Abington High School in 1961. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1965, and served honorably for the next four years. In 1969, he went to Owatonna, Minn., to attend Pillsbury Baptist Bible College and graduated with a three year Bible degree. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lansdale, and recently had attended Providence Presbyterian Church in Quakertown. He is survived by his siblings, William (Marilyn), Oliver (Susan), Jacqueline Sargent, and Harold. He also is survived by his cousins, John Colflesh (Barbara) and Susan Colflesh Moravetz; and many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be held privately. John R. Freed Funeral Home, Glenside