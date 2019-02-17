William R. "Bill" Schmoll, a longtime resident of Palm Harbor, Fla., passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 97. He was preceded in death by first wife, Elizabeth Ann Miller Schmoll, and is survived by his second wife, Lillian Simerson Schmoll. He is also survived by four grown children, Wendy Schmoll Schaich, Craig Schmoll, Fredric Schmoll and Joanne Schmoll, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Born in Bethlehem, Pa., Bill was a graduate of Lehigh University and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He worked as a civil engineer until his retirement and was a longtime member of the Huntingdon Valley UMC and the Masons. During his life, he enjoyed his family, his faith, flying airplanes, and dancing with his wife. The visitation and service will take place at 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 1 at the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, 327 Easton Road, Reigelsville, Pa.