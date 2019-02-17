Patricia Francis Jones of Morrisville, Pa., passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at home. She was 83. Born in Trenton, N.J., a daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Gentile Francis, she had been a lifelong area resident. Pat retired from Mercer Medical Center in Trenton, N.J., as Assistant Human Resources Director. She was also the proprietor of Tricia's Touch of Class Boutique, a dress shop on Makefield Road. Pat enjoyed all matter of crafts and attending craft shows. Wife of the late Charles R. Jones and mother of the late David M. Jones, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles R. and Julie Jones Jr. of Newtown, Pa.; her daughter and son-in-law, Debra J. and Donald Clark of Morrisville, Pa.; her sister, Dorothy Stackhouse of Yardley, Pa.; five grandchildren, Mason and Dalton Clark, and Charles III, Robert and Emma Jones; and her devoted companion of 33 years, Angelo Petrangeli. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley. FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, Yardley fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com