Margaret Rita Concelman, 97, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Freedom, Pa., on March 24, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Hazenstab. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was generous, caring, selfless and a true friend. She took pride in her Catholic faith and was a lifelong member of St. Felix Roman Catholic Parish and a Christian Mother. She worked for Freedom Casket Works as a seamstress and as a scarfer at Spang's in Ambridge during World War II. She had an amazing sense of humor and was always up for a laugh. She took pride in tending to her home and garden. Margaret was an amazing cook and enjoyed making delicious meals for her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending ceramics classes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Concelman in 1990, also her siblings, Doris Bell, Adam Hazenstab, Nell Whipple, Mary Leslie and Jerome Hazenstab. She is survived by her two sons, George Concelman, New Sewickley Twp., and Dan Concelman, New Sewickley Twp.; two granddaughters, Ashley Wagner and Chelsea (Spencer) Snyder; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Darl Allman; and a brother, Jack (Lil) Hazenstab. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St.. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Felix Roman Catholic Parish. Please meet at church. Memorial contributions may be made to Shrine's Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.