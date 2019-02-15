Dorothy Marie Cornelius, 84, formerly of Freedom, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after a lengthy stay in Rochester Manor. She was born December 2, 1934, in Rochester and was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Leopold Cornelius. Dorothy was a retired office worker at Phoenix Glass in Monaca and a lifelong member of St. Felix Catholic Church in Freedom. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Teapole and Rozan May and a brother, Frank Cornelius Jr. She is survived by a sister, Whynn Detore and many nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing or service. The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, has been entrusted with her arrangements.