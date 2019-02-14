Richard C. Harshberger Jr. passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 64. Born Jan. 1, 1955, he was a lifelong resident of Levittown. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson H.S. in 1974 and was retired from the Pennsbury school district, where he worked for the custodial department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma (Berkstresser) and Richard C. Harshberger Sr. He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Townsend of Londonderry, N.H.; his niece, Kathryn Lafond of Manchester, N.H.; his nephew, Mark Townsend of Billerica, Mass.; and seven grand nieces and nephews. Richard was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown. He had served as a Deacon, enjoyed working with the youth and the missions programs, and participated in the men's bible study. He also loved helping people and spent time working with the Aid for Friends mission and Samaritans Purse. He traveled to Russia twice with the mission group Global Aid Network (GAiN) and helped at their distribution site in Lancaster, Pa. Richard had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with his friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to Richard's Life Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 16, at The First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, 5918 Emilie Road, where a visiting hour will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. Beck Givnish Funeral Home, Levittown www.beckgivnish.com