Paul Taddeo, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. One of ten children, he was born on November 16, 1927, in West Aliquippa, a son of the late Emanuel and Maria (Bello) Taddeo. Paul served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He retired from A&S Railroad after 36 years where he also worked for the wreck crew and he was a blacksmith. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Beaver, and he was the head usher at his former church, Faith Lutheran in Center Twp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild at birth. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Agnes M. (Geiger) Taddeo; three sons, David P. (Marjorie B.) Taddeo, Timothy E. (Rosemary E.) Taddeo, and Paul E. (Lois R.) Taddeo; grandchildren, Alexander D. (Danni M.) Taddeo; Cory (Renee) Taddeo; Vanessa (Ryne) Hatcher; and Bradley Taddeo; great-grandchildren, Tegan M., Ashlin A., Moses J., and Miles L., special niece and nephew, Franny and Allen Kitts, and many additional nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1098 Third Street, Beaver PA 15009 with Pastor Freda Snyder officiating. Private interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.