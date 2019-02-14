Olga Miklos Gerard ceased to breathe on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the age of 90. Olga was the daughter of the late Stephen and Ilona (Nemeth) Miklos and was a life-long resident of Beaver Falls, PA. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School and Providence School of Nursing. Her medical career spanned decades until she retired after 63 years of service. She continued to volunteer at Heritage Family Practice after her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic "Diney" Gerard; her sister, Elizabeth "Mickey" Knapp and her first born son, Michael Anthony Gerard. Those who remain on earth to celebrate her life are sons, Richard (Mary Beth) Gerard of Hopewell Twp. and Thomas (Kimberly) Gerard of Fleetwood, Pa.; grandson, Joshua Gerard of Hopewell Twp.; many nieces and nephews, especially Kristine Knapp Kokoski and her family in North Carolina. Per Olga's wishes, no visitation will be held. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Monica Catholic Academy Angel Fund, c/o Saint Monica Catholic Academy, 609 10th St. Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of Olga's friends and anyone who offered her care and kindness in her declining years.