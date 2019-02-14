Mary E. (Loftus) Monsulick of Palmyra, N.J. passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. She was 91. She was the devoted wife of the late George Monsulick; daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth "Pearl" Loftus; the loving mother of Mary Ann Gwynne-McCormick (Michael); the adoring grandmother of Gwynne Perekupka (Michael) and Elizabeth McCormick; and great grandmother of Michael Ivan Perekupka. Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate her life from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at The Church of the Sacred Heart, 103 Fourth St., Riverton, NJ 08077, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, 1300 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to The Church of the Sacred Heart at the address listed above. Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com