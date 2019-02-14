Fleurette P. "Flossie" Sampson, 92, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Beaver Falls and Ellwood City, Pa., went to meet Jesus quietly in her sleep at Beaver Meadows/St. Barnabas on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born January 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Rose Plassmeyer. Flossie was a born leader and participated in YMCA Pacer Running Club, Charley's Angels Dance Group, and Peers Group at Beaver Meadows. She was formerly employed at Franciscan Manor and Town & Country Market in Beaver Falls. Flossie enjoyed being an Eastern Star, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church, Beaver Falls. Flossie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Purnell; second husband, James Sampson, as well as her brother, Donald Plassmeyer. Flossie will be deeply missed by her family who survive her including her son, David (Lori) Purnell; granddaughter, Roxanne Purnell; great-granddaughter, Sophie Hockenberry; grandson, Chuck (Shawnsen) Orzechowski; grandchildren, Nicholas and Caroline; stepson, Robert (Lea) Sampson, Nashau, N.H.; nieces, Joyce Bailey, Austin, Texas and Sally (Ken) Carlson, Kenton, Ohio; nephew, James (Elaine Foltz) Cunningham, New Castle, Pa.; dear friends, Katie Schneider and Nancy Yates and son, Adam; Linda Ermi and all the friends she referred to as "family" from Beaver Meadows for the past 13 years. Friends will be received Friday, February 15, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. The family wants to express deep appreciation to all the wonderful staff and the great care Flossie received at Beaver Meadows/St. Barnabas.