Among the items considered in the House was a stopgap budget.

WASHINGTON — Here's how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Sept. 25.

HOUSE

Developing Clean Energy to Address Climate Crisis: Voting 220-185, the House on Sept. 23 approved a $135 billion, five-year package (HR 4447) of clean-energy measures designed to create jobs while reducing the impact of climate change on the U.S. and global economies. In part, bill would increase the number of electric vehicles on American roads; advance wind, marine, solar and other clean energies; fund "blue collar to green collar" job-training programs; build infrastructure for transmitting clean energy to consumers; fund research into the health effects of wildfire smoke; raise energy-efficiency standards for homes, factories, schools and other buildings; fund "environmental justice" programs to reduce pollution in poor communities and phase out the use of hydrofluorocarbons, the coolants used in air conditioning and refrigeration. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th Dist.: No. U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th Dist.: No.

Denying Benefits to Chinese State-Owned Companies: Voting 193-214, the House on Sept. 24 defeated a proposed Republican requirement that any recipient of funds under HR 4447 (above) must certify in advance to the administration that no intellectual property resulting from its work would benefit state-owned enterprises in China or other countries. Supporters said the requirement would safeguard national security, while critics said it would enable the White House to choose the U.S. recipients of clean-energy spending. A yes vote was to adopt the motion. Kelly: Yes. Thompson: Yes.

Approving Stopgap Federal Budget: Voting 359-57, the House on Sept. 22 passed a bill (HR 8337) that would fund the government on a stopgap basis for the first 10 weeks of fiscal 2021, which begins Oct. 1. The continuing resolution became necessary when Congress failed to pass regular appropriations bills for the new budget year. The measure will fund agencies at 2020 spending levels through Dec. 11. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate. Kelly: Did not vote. Thompson: Did not vote.

SENATE

Confirming Commissioner Sonderling: Voting 52-41, the Senate on Sept. 22 confirmed Keith E. Sonderling as one of the five members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency charged with administering and enforcing federal laws against discrimination in the workplace. Sonderling had been a top official at the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor, and he practiced employment law at a Florida law firm before joining the Trump administration in 2017. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee. Sen. Pat Toomey (R): Yes. Sen. Robert Casey Jr. (D): No.

KEY VOTES AHEAD

The Senate in the week of Sept. 28 will debate stopgap government funding for fiscal 2021, which starts Oct. 1, and both chambers may take up a Covid-19 relief package.

Voterama in Congress