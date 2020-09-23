Bayfront restaurant to pay $157,000 in back pay, damages to 38 servers over claims it operated improper tip pool.

An Erie bayfront restaurant is dishing out close to $160,000 to settle a federal lawsuit over its pay practices.

Smugglers’ Wharf has agreed to the settlement to resolve claims that the restaurant underpaid nearly 40 servers by having them contribute to an improper tip pool for about four years, from June 2016 to March of this year, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Erie.

Smugglers’ Wharf, at 3 State St., on Presque Isle Bay at Dobbins Landing, also agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty to end the lawsuit, which the U.S. Department of Labor filed against the restaurant in August 2019.

The total amount of the settlement is $157,370.20 — $78,685.10 to cover back wages and the same amount to cover damages. The Department of Labor will distribute the money to 38 people in various amounts, according to the agreement.

The smallest gross payout, excluding any money withheld for taxes, is for $50.35, according to the agreement. The largest gross payout is for $23,211.04.

In its suit, the Department of Labor claimed Smugglers’ Wharf underpaid servers by having them contribute to a tip pool that included employees who don’t customarily receive tips, such as kitchen staff, cooks and dishwashers.

The law prohibits the arrangement, according to the lawsuit, because the restaurant was also taking advantage of a tip credit, which permits employers to count tips toward the minimum wage.

Smugglers’ Wharf paid servers hourly rates ranging from $2.84 to $3, the Department of Labor said in the suit. The minimum wage in Pennsylvania and at the federal level is $7.25 per hour.

Employers who use the tip credit cannot make employees contribute to a tip pool that includes ineligible employees, the Department of Labor said in the suit.

The suit claimed that the practices took place at Smugglers’ Wharf between June 2016 and August 2018, and that the business was liable for unpaid minimum wages to 30 employees who were paid under the tip pool system. The settlement expanded the number of affected employees to 38 and enlarged the covered time period to run from June 2016 to March 20, 2020.

The settlement requires Smugglers’ Wharf to abide by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act by properly paying its employees. The restaurant must give time-and-a-half pay to employees who work more than 40 hours a week, and the restaurant must keep adequate records related to their employees and wages, according to the deal.

The lawsuit claimed that the Smugglers’ Wharf failed to pay employees who worked more than 40 hours a week at a rate of time-and-half, and that Smugglers’ Wharf kept inadequate records.

Lawyers for Smugglers’ Wharf and the Department of Labor told U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo on Monday that they had settled the case, according to court records. The lawyers on Monday filed a copy of the agreement, called a consent judgment.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter still must sign the deal, though her approval is all but certain given that the settlement originated with the parties.

The president of and owner of Smugglers’ Wharf, Michael Kubasik, signed the agreement, as did Kathleen Kubasik, the restaurant’s manager, and the lawyer for the Kubasiks and the restaurant, Robert Zaruta, of Erie. A lawyer for the Department of Labor signed the deal on behalf of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.

Zaruta declined to comment.

The lawsuit named Smugglers’ Wharf and the Kubasiks as defendants. The plaintiffs were Scalia and the Department of Labor.

Smugglers’ Wharf is temporarily closed, according to a sign at the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. No one from the restaurant’s management was at the building, which was undergoing repairs on Tuesday afternoon.

Smugglers’ Wharf filed a response to the suit in court in December. Michael Kubasik argued that any tip sharing among employees was "voluntary" and that the restaurant paid workers appropriately.

Smugglers’ Wharf also argued that Kubasik and the restaurant’s manager, Kathleen Kubasik, did not control "significant aspects of the company’s day-to-day functions" and were not liable for the Department of Labor’s claims.

