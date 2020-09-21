A roundup of Erie County Court action.

An Erie man accused of raping a woman at a westside residence and attempting to abduct the woman three days later was held for court Sept. 14 on all charges in the two criminal cases from August.

Rashad A. Hunt, 28, was held for court on charges including felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation in an incident from Aug. 11; and on charges including felony counts of criminal attempt at kidnapping and strangulation in an incident from Aug. 14.

Erie police accuse Hunt of raping a 20-year-old woman at a residence in the 2600 block of Cherry Street, and later attempting to abduct the woman from the Cherry Street residence before she broke away and called police. Officers apprehended Hunt in Millcreek Township on the evening of Aug. 14.

In other recent Erie County Court action:

• Erie resident Trejaun M. Holloway, 20, accused of firing gunshots into two houses and a parked car in early May, waived a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats to court after 12 other charges he faced were withdrawn at his Sept. 4 preliminary hearing.

The other charges that Erie police had filed against Holloway in the May 5 incident included felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

City police had accused Holloway of firing numerous gunshots that struck two occupied houses and an unoccupied car at East 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on May 5.

• Erie resident Gaston Crosby, 55, accused of breaking into a westside residence and attacking a person on Aug. 27, pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct at his preliminary hearing on Sept. 10.

Other charges that Crosby faced, including felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, were withdrawn at the hearing.

Erie police accused Crosby of entering a residence in the 300 block of West 18th Street and attacking a woman inside.

• Erie resident Nathaniel T. Houston, 21, accused of endangering the residents of two Erie apartments by firing a gunshot inside one of the residences on Aug. 29, waived two misdemeanor charges to court at his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Houston waived to court a first-degree misdemeanor count of possessing an instrument of crime that was changed from a felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure; and one second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering that consolidated the facts of two other counts of the charge that Houston initially faced, his lawyer, Bruce Sandmeyer, said. Houston will plead guilty to the two charges at a later date under an agreement reached with prosecutors at Wednesday’s hearing, Sandmeyer said.

Erie police accused Houston of firing a gunshot into the wall of an apartment in the 500 block of East 14th Street. The bullet went through the wall and entered a neighboring apartment, police reported. No one was injured.

• On Tuesday, a 74-year-old Erie resident was sentenced to a year of probation for using an antique shotgun to threaten another man the defendant said had thrown a brick at him and made inappropriate remarks about him and his granddaughter. The incident took place in the 1100 block of Cascade Street on Nov. 21.

The defendant, James A. Grassi, pleaded guilty in July to the misdemeanors of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Grassi did not fire the shotgun and it had not been fired in 60 years, according to information presented in court.

Grassi told Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender, who sentenced him, that he only wanted to get the other man out of his neighborhood.

"I never meant for this to happen," Grassi said.

• Erie resident Benjamin Green, 47, charged by Erie police with drug offenses after officers said they found a suspected marijuana growing operation at the scene of a reported home invasion in late August, waived a felony count of possession with intent to deliver to court at his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Two misdemeanor charges that Green also faced in the case were withdrawn.

Erie police charged Green after officers said they found the suspected marijuana in a residence in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street when they were called there to investigate the reported home invasion on Aug. 27.

• A Millcreek Township man charged with driving under the influence in an August 2019 crash that caused the death of a bicyclist was given a six-month restrictive intermediate punishment sentence, with the first 30 days on electronic monitoring, at his sentencing on Wednesday.

Andrew J. Christiansen, 29, had pleaded guilty on July 30 to a misdemeanor count of DUI and a summary count of careless driving-unintentional death in the Aug. 7, 2019 crash on West 12th Street in Millcreek that caused the death of Charles Soggs, 39.

Soggs was riding a bicycle in the 3000 block of West 12th Street when his bicycle was struck by a 2001 Toyota Camry that Christiansen was driving westbound, authorities reported. Soggs was transported from the scene to UPMC Hamot, where he was pronounced dead.

• Two men accused by Erie police of attempting to steal a pickup truck before one of them stabbed himself during an altercation with the truck’s owner in August waived amended charges to court at their preliminary hearings on Thursday.

Jeffrey W. Young, 33, of Olean, New York, waived to court a third-degree felony count of attempted robbery that was changed from a first-degree felony count of the charge, a third-degree felony count of attempted theft and a misdemeanor count of simple assault that was changed from a felony count of aggravated assault. Three other charges filed against him were withdrawn.

Craig A. Fitch Jr., 39, of Erie, waived to court a felony count of attempted theft and a misdemeanor count of false reports. Three other charges filed against him, including a felony count of attempted robbery, were withdrawn.

Erie police accused Young of attempting to steal the truck in the area of West 19th and Cherry streets on Aug. 21 while Fitch acted as a lookout. Officers said Young pulled out a knife when he was confronted by the truck’s owner and stabbed himself as the two men fought.