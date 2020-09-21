Gannon University has reported 15 cases since Sept. 14.

Erie County is seeing a slight surge in COVID-19 cases, possibly fueled by college students returning to campus after Labor Day.

Thirty-seven cases have been reported in the county over the past four days, including eight cases reported Monday, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

It’s more than were reported either of the two previous full weeks, though it still averages fewer than 10 cases per day.

"We have added some cases from Labor Day and colleges coming back, but community-wide, people are still following the (COVID-19) guidelines," said Howard Nadworny, M.D., a Saint Vincent Hospital infectious diseases specialist and adviser to the county health department.

Gannon University has reported the most COVID-19 cases among local colleges and universities. It has 26 total cases among students and two among employees, with 15 of the student cases having been reported since Sept. 14.

Thirteen Gannon students who have tested positive for COVID-19 were isolated on campus Monday, and 67 students who have been in close contact with infected people were quarantined.

Penn State Behrend has reported 11 total cases, all students, three of which were active cases as of Monday afternoon. Nine students were in quarantine.

Both Gannon and Behrend randomly test students for COVID-19. Gannon has conducted 2,232 tests and Behrend has conducted 661.

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania has reported four cases, all among students, since school resumed. Mercyhurst University reported five students and one employee with COVID-19 in its latest notice on Wednesday.

"From what I understand talking with people, the colleges are doing a reasonable job of identifying cases, then isolating and quarantining people to the best of their ability," Nadworny said. "We need more testing. None of them are able to test students three times a week, which would be ideal."

The recent increase is supported by data gathered from the weekly testing of sewage at the Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Samples taken Sept. 15 identified enough "copies" of the virus’ genetic material for the equivalent of an estimated 2,700 cases of COVID-19, said Nadworny, who is involved with the project.

It’s an increase from last week’s total but almost equal to the estimated cases from Sept. 1, Nadworny said.

"What the sewage numbers show us is how much virus is out there, whether people are getting tested or not," Nadworny said.

Erie County has 1,483 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Seven cases were reported in the county on Saturday and nine cases on Sunday.

Of the county’s cases, 1,371 have recovered from COVID-19, 48 have died and there were 64 active cases Monday.

A total of 26,251 negative COVID-19 tests had been reported in the county through Monday morning, giving the county a 5.3% positive test rate.

Statewide, 234 new cases have been reported, increasing Pennsylvania’s total number of cases to 150,812. There were 23 new deaths across the state and Pennsylvania has a 7.9% positive test rate

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");