Unsealed records detail cases against two rings, one accused of operating in Warren, Crawford counties, other in Erie.

The authorities said two large methamphetamine rings broken up last week in northwestern Pennsylvania operated independently of each other, with different methods and players.

The rings also unraveled in different ways.

Newly unsealed court records show that the investigation of the larger ring, made up of 16 people accused of dealing meth in Warren and Crawford counties, included questioning of a newly arrested individual.

The records show that the investigation of the smaller ring, made up of four people accused of dealing meth in the city of Erie, began with the interception of U.S. Postal Service packages mailed to residences in the city.

In both cases, federal, state and local investigators used the techniques to get inside the two rings, eventually providing enough evidence for a grand jury to issue two sets of indictments that were unsealed in U.S. District Court in Erie on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, based in Pittsburgh, described the meth seen in northwestern Pennsylvania as mostly "Mexican cartel meth," which comes from Mexico and has a greater purity than what investigators used to see on local streets.

"This meth is pure, it’s potent, it’s abundant and it’s cheap," Brady said.

In the larger meth case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Carina E. Tucker, 31, and her boyfriend, Gale A. Flick Jr., 47, of Garland, in Warren County, ran the operation by regularly traveling to Akron, Ohio, to buy meth that they distributed in Warren and Crawford counties from June 2018 to February 2020.

In the other case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Erie residents Manuel Lucero, 53, and Leann M. Winebrenner, 44, ran that operation by using the mail to bring meth into Erie from November 2019 to around March 2020.

Warren-Crawford case

The investigation into the larger ring got a break in December 2018. An agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a Pennsylvania State Police trooper interviewed a person identified only as RY in a search warrant in the case unsealed on Thursday.

The investigators interviewed RY following his arrest on an outstanding state warrant, and at the time of his arrest the person "was found in possession of an AR-style rifle," according to the affidavit filed in support of the search warrant. The investigators, according to affidavit, learned from RY that he knew Carina Tucker and that he said he had gone with her twice to buy meth in Ohio.

The investigators used information from a number of confidential informants to build on RY’s information, including allegations that Tucker and others operated out of a house in Grand Valley, in Warren County, that they referred to as "the farm." The investigators also used information they gathered on Facebook, according to the affidavit.

The investigators targeted "the farm." U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo signed the application for the search warrant for the property on Aug. 17. The search occurred 10 days later. The grand jury on Sept. 8 indicted Tucker, Flick and their 14 co-defendants.

Erie case

In the Erie-based meth case, the investigation got a break on Feb. 17. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted a suspicious Priority Mail parcel sent to an address in Erie from Phoenix, Arizona, according to an application for a search warrant in that case.

After a drug-detecting dog raised the alert, according to the affidavit, investigators got a search warrant for the package and found 1.91 pounds of meth in two separate vacuum-sealed freezer bags wrapped in cellophane. The affidavit said investigators lifted fingerprints from the packaging and matched them with those of Manuel Lucero, the lead defendant in the case.

On March 12, investigators intercepted another suspicious package sent to another address on Erie’s west side with a return address in Phoenix. According to the affidavit, investigators found 2.82 pounds of meth in vacuum-sealed freezer bags inside the package.

Based on the search of the package, investigators got a search warrant for the residence where the parcel was sent. There, according to the affidavit, investigators found 6 ounces of meth, $17,731 in cash and drug paraphernalia. Based on evidence obtained in that search, investigators got a search warrant for a self-storage unit in Erie.

A search of the unit on March 13 revealed, according to the affidavit, methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies, paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution, packaging materials, a vacuum sealer consistent with the type used to package the drugs seized in the two parcels, shipping materials, empty hotel safes and "identification indica" for Lucero and Leann Winebrenner, one of his co-defendants.

The grand jury indicted Lucero, Winebrenner and their two co-defendants on Aug. 11.

A search warrant was also served on a vehicle registered to Winebrenner on Sept. 4. That search revealed suspected drug packaging materials, postal mailers and packaging materials, and $5,000 in cash, according to the newly unsealed affidavit. Investigators found 4 to 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, or about 9.5 pounds, in nine separate vacuum-sealed bags, according to the affidavit.

Winebrenner was arrested. She had with her a mobile phone, for which investigators also got a search warrant.

The other evidence against Lucero and Winebrenner, according to the newly unsealed affidavit, includes phone calls that Winebrenner made to Lucero from the Erie County Prison after she was arrested on Sept. 4.

In the calls, according to the affidavit, Winebrenner discussed postal tracking numbers, including photos of the numbers she said were on her mobile phone. Lucero was at large at the time, and he remained at large as of late last week.

"Throughout this investigation, Lucero and Winebrenner have made extensive use of the United States Postal Service to traffic methamphetamine across the country," according to the affidavit.

Staff writer Tim Hahn contributed to this report.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.