Erosion controls are to be put in place starting Monday with demolition to start on Sept. 28, Erie School District says.

The wrecking ball is getting closer to swinging at the former Roosevelt Middle School, with demolition preparations set for this week.

Contractors on Monday are scheduled to begin measures to control erosion in advance of the razing of the 98-year-old building, which the Erie School District closed in 2007.

The demolition is scheduled to start on Sept. 28, though the contractor on that date is expected first to dismantle the interior of the building before tearing down the exterior, said Neal Brokman, the Erie School District’s executive director of operations.

Brokman on Friday detailed the latest schedule for the long-awaited demolition, which had been set to start with wrecking machines in place on Monday. Brokman said the contractor needed more time.

"They needed to do maintenance on their machines," he said.

The erosion controls are "to make sure there is no runoff" of soil due to the demolition, Brokman said. The property, at 2300 Cranberry St., has already been fenced in to address safety concerns.

Empire Excavation and Demolition Inc., of Waterford, is under contract with the school district to remove the 99,000-square-foot building and clear and seed the 3.58-acre lot by Dec. 31, though Brokman said the school district expects the work to be done before then.

The Erie School Board in June awarded the $379,000 demolition contract to Empire and a $178,000 contract for asbestos removal to Amark Environmental, of Erie. The asbestos removal started in July and is finished, Brokman said. He said the remediation included the removal of a number of windows that had been held in place with glazing that contained asbestos.

The school district is tearing down Roosevelt because of safety concerns and to make the lot more attractive to potential buyers. The district closed the school in 2007 because of declining enrollment and the cost of repairs.

Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito has pushed to have the school district dispose of the property to eliminate risks associated with the vacant building and to follow the district’s state-mandated financial improvement plan. The plan calls on the district to get rid of unused property to save on maintenance costs and to make money through sales.

The school district determined that renovating Roosevelt would cost about $30 million, based on a 2008 study of the building by the nonprofit Preservation Pennsylvania, which recommended restoring it.

The study said Roosevelt, named after President Theodore Roosevelt, was last renovated in 1975.

The school district subdivided the Roosevelt school property to separate it from Ainsworth Field, which is behind the school. The baseball field is not for sale, and the Erie School District remains its owner.

The demolition of Roosevelt has prompted alumni to visit the school and reminisce about their time there. Others have also inquired about making donations to buy bricks left over from the demolition. The district already cleared the building of valuable objects.

Brokman said he is working with the demolition contractor on a plan to keep bricks for sale.

"Hopefully we will be able to work out a way to retain those bricks for the public," Brokman said.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.