This is the second part of three about the history of the roads and developments involved with building them on Presque Isle. It seems like many readers enjoy the history of the park, so if you have any ideas about more topics like this, just e-mail me

When the first article about the roads on the peninsula ended, I was covering the installation of the approach road to the area at the bottom of the Presque Isle hill.

As I write this continuation of the first article, a wonderful reader of the first article e-mailed me some interesting facts about who built that road down the hill. It seems that her dad’s uncle by marriage, Jacob Roth, formed a construction company to build that first road on the park.

Jacob was an entrepreneur living in Erie from the late 1800s through the 1930s. He started a bicycle shop, founded Roth Motors, owned Waldameer for a while, and formed a company to build the Millcreek tube. It sure looks like Jacob was a busy, busy man.

It was shortly after that when the park began to get attention from many cooperative sources. From the early 1920s to the mid-1930s, much work was completed on Presque Isle. This progress was funded and implemented by five sources. They were the Park and Harbor Commission, the Water Works of the City of Erie, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Works Progress Administration (WPA).

This began an era of intensive development on the peninsula. During these years, many of the new roads we are covering in these articles were built. It also included the construction of many structures, such as the cabins at Waterworks, the Waterworks area itself and the Waterworks beaches and their bathhouses, picnic pavilions, and the Police Barracks, which is now the Stull Center.

In addition, the WPA built the Lagoons Boat Livery buildings and docks, the Smokehouse Pavilion, ( now called the Cookhouse Pavilion), the Ferry Boat Landing, and many more that are still in use today. Other structures such as two sawmills, fire towers, and even bayside docks were built: however, these have all since disappeared.

Stepping back today and looking at the development of Presque Isle back in the 1920s, it seems that in the Water Commission’s decision that it must bring good and drinkable water to the City of Erie, it turned out to be the key to the success of Presque Isle even through today.

It was during the years 1923 and 1924 that a huge dredge, specially built to fill swampy areas where roads would later be built, was put into service on Presque Isle. The dredge was kept busy, filling many low-lying ponds scattered throughout Presque Isle. Old records show that most of the sand and other material came out of the Presque Isle Bay. At the time, it estimated that the cost of doing this was less than seven cents per cubic yard of fill. Today the cost of such a project would be in the millions of dollars.

An important secondary reason to fill the many low pond filled areas was to help reduce the constant mosquito nuisance that existed on the park. These areas were then covered with a light coat of soil and clay and were later turned into picnic areas, ballfields, and at one point, four tennis courts. The road itself was completed within a year of the dredge’s conclusion of its work on the newly filled regions. Once completed, the citizens and visitors to the park could drive on an extended road out to the new Waterworks area.

The park suddenly became the “place to go” in Erie. Soon after this, the town of Erie Water Commissioners began to show considerable co-operation and supplied police and lifeguards at Waterworks Park, as it was then called, for many years. Over the years, they developed this section of Presque Isle at considerable expense, and this area had a huge public bathhouse built right on the beach in 1923. The bathhouse was used until 1952. However, it had to be torn down because of low or no maintenance by the Commonwealth. Besides this, the Commissioners added paths, small roads, docks, and added parking at their expense.

From 1910 TO 1930, many large woodland fires occurred on Presque Isle. The addition of the road, as far as the Waterworks area, helped the firefighters tremendously. Even then, however, they would still burn down to water’s edge of a pond, bay, or lake.

But it took two severe fires at the eastern end of the peninsula, and the severity of the fire problems to make park officials realize the need for fire towers and a means to fight possible forest fires in the future.

Again, the Water Commission came to the rescue by purchasing two Evinrude pumps and 2,000 feet of fire hose and kept them in a new building at the Waterworks area. This worked quite well for several years.

The next road project was in 1926 when the U.S. Department of Commerce agreed to contribute $5,000 toward the extension of the main road from the Waterworks area to the Presque Isle Lighthouse. That property was occupied by the Bureau of Lighthouses and was known as the Flashlight Reservation. At the time, it was under management by the Coast Guard. The Park and Harbor Commission matched that grant.

As a sidelight, the name Flashlight came from the fact that the light rotated by a weighted cable system that the Lighthouse Keeper twice a night had to pull up the tower and let slowly drift downward. When the light turned, it would flash a red and white light 11-13 miles out over the lake through colored lenses. The road took two years to build and ended just 50 yards east of the lighthouse. At the time, the road was built between the lake and the lighthouse.

The position of Lighthouse Keeper, especially the Presque Isle Lighthouse Keeper, was always a very lonely job. Up until this time, the Presque Isle Lightkeeper had very few visitors because there was no uncomplicated way to get to the lighthouse. To most keepers, this was fine. They, in general, loved the lonely life. When the road was built, the keeper at the time resigned because he did not want to deal with and see more people.

As it turns out, he was right. During the next three or four years, weekends bought thousands of new visitors to the lighthouse and gave them a way to get to the new beaches on the now accessible lakeside.

In the next and last article, I will cover most of the rest of the story about roads and how they changed Presque Isle State Park. Until then,

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station and was past Chairman of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com