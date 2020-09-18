He is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, will campaign on his father’s behalf on Monday in Erie when he stops at the Bayfront Convention Center for an outdoor event.

Eric Trump, 36, will "speak directly to the American people" at 6 p.m. during a Donald J. Trump Inc. for President event. Access is scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

Donald Trump, of course, is running for a second four-year term against former Vice President Joe Biden. In 2016, he narrowly carried Erie County and the state of Pennsylvania. The Keystone state will play a critical role again this cycle in determining the presidency.

General admission tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and only two tickets may be reserved per mobile number. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/35M6mwz.

The ticket site also includes a COVID-19 disclaimer that reads:

"By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury."

Gus Pine, general manager of the Bayfront Convention Center, said the event will be held under a tent in the 8,800-square-foot Sunset Terrace area on north side of Convention Center grounds. The Sunset Terrace faces Presque Isle Bay.

Attendees will be allowed inside the facility to use the restrooms only. Only 25 people will be allowed indoors at a time and they must wear a mask, Pine said.

"We talked to them earlier this week. We let them know and they probably already knew that in Pennsylvania it’s 25 people max indoors and 250 for outdoor events," Pine said, referring to state-mandated limits for public gatherings, which a judge on Monday ruled unconstitutional.

"It is invite-only, so it’s not open to the public," Pine said. "It will be monitored based on that, which will be nice because there’s a (contact) tracing element there as well."

"They wanted to have the capacity," Casey Wells, executive director of Erie Events, which owns and operates the Bayfront Convention Center, said about the decision to hold the event outdoors.

It will be the responsibility of the campaign to control other restrictions related to COVID-19, "just like it is for the weddings and bridal showers and the other events we hold there," Pine said.

There will not be an opportunity for the event to be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. The forecast for Monday night calls for clear skies and temperatures falling toward a low of 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

"We’ve told them the indoor space is not available for anybody," Pine said. "That’s not on the table from our perspective."

Leasing the space will cost between $10,000 and $15,000, but the final bill will depend on the use of other Convention Center amenities, including audio and video equipment, Pine said.

The last time a member of the Trump family visited Erie was on Oct. 10, 2018, when President Trump himself campaigned for several state and federal candidates seeking office in the midterm election. Trump addressed a capacity crowd of 9,000 people inside Erie Insurance Arena, while an estimated 3,000 other people watched the president’s speech on a large screen set up outdoors.

In the days following Trump’s 2018 speech, the city of Erie sent his campaign committee a bill for $35,129, joining other cities across the country that had sought reimbursement for increased costs related to a presidential visit.

While others have said that Trump’s visit had a positive economic effect on the city, Mayor Joe Schember has said the additional police protection and work of other city departments, like streets, put a strain on the city’s budget.

Schember on Friday said he has yet to receive any money from the Trump campaign for the 2018 visit. He also said he does not intend to bill the Trump or Biden campaigns if they make stops in the city because it is a presidential election year. That includes Eric Trump’s scheduled visit Monday.

"There is a presidential election going on this year, so I don’t think we plan on billing anyone who is planning on coming here to campaign," Schember said. "When we sent the bill it wasn’t an election year and President Trump was campaigning for other people running. And I don’t think it would cost nearly as much to protect his son as it was with him."

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNrink.