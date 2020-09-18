But the lawyer who made recommendation will ask for revote after Times-News raises questions about its legality

In only its second meeting, Erie County’s new Community College Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted by secret ballot to name a board chairman, violating the state’s Sunshine Act, which requires all votes be publicly cast.

In the secret-ballot vote, cast on pieces of paper, Ron DiNicola was named chairman over the other nominee, Cheryl Rush Dix.

Erie County Council Solicitor Tom Talarico, who is advising the board until it can name its own employees, recommended that board members make motions to nominate a person for each position, for the board to discuss the nominees, and then to vote by roll call or by voice vote.

But when board member Dave Mitchell, the mayor of Corry, asked what would happen if more than one person was nominated for a position, Talarico recommended a secret ballot.

On Thursday, after the Erie Times-News presented him with case law and the opinion of Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association media law lawyer Melissa Melewsky, Talarico said he would ask the board to ratify its vote by roll call at a special meeting that has yet to be called.

Talarico said in a phone interview with the Times-News that the secret-ballot vote was not the fault of board members.

"They followed me, my recommendation," he said.

Wednesday’s meeting, conducted in person at the Erie County Public Safety Center, was held to discuss a range of business facing the new board, including the naming of officers.

Talarico had advised the board to go about standard procedures followed by public bodies. The Board of Trustees has not yet adopted its own bylaws. He recommended the secret ballot after Mitchell raised the issue of multiple nominees for the same positions.

"Let’s say there are two people that are nominated for the same position," Talarico said, according to a recording of the meeting, "then it could become a delicate situation and in that case we would probably have, and we’ve accounted for that, then we’ll hand out pieces of paper and you could vote secretly and then pass your votes in and I would determine who won."

"And that’s OK with the Sunshine Laws, a secret vote?" board member Tom Benson asked.

"Sure," Talarico responded. "It’s done all the time. It’s not a secret vote. The Sunshine Law doesn’t invade our brains. We don’t have to tell them what we’re thinking."

"Why would we depart from the standard of a reply, or a voice vote?" Rush Dix asked.

"We could do that but you may hurt the feelings of the person who loses," Talarico responded.

"Not more so than losing," she said.

Talarico said Thursday that he gave the advice not knowing that any of the positions would be challenged, but that he did not consider the secret ballot to be a violation of the Sunshine Law because the public was aware of the two nominees and the outcome.

The names of the nominees, DiNicola and Rush Dix, are in the public record, he argued.

Even though the vote was conducted during an open, public meeting, Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act states that, "In all meetings of agencies, the vote of each member who actually votes on any resolution, rule, order, regulation, ordinance or the setting of official policy must be publicly cast and, in the case of roll call votes, recorded."

In the 1995 case Public Opinon vs. Chambersburg Area School District, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled that the board of school directors violated the Sunshine Law when it used a secret ballot to appoint a new member to fill a board vacancy.

The court said in its ruling that, "If such secret votes were ‘publicly cast’ in the sense urged by the School District, then the Board could conduct any official business in silence, secretly passing notes back and forth to one another until the directors reached a decision and, then, announcing the results of the deliberations to the ‘witnessing’ public. The Sunshine Act did not intend such a scenario.

"Indeed, such a procedure prevents the public from fulfilling its vital role in a democratic society because, unless informed of the vote cast by each director, the public cannot hold the Board members accountable for their actions."

Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, of which the Erie Times-News is a member, cited that case Thursday.

"The Sunshine Act requires all votes to be ‘publicly cast,’" she said. "A secret ballot is not a ‘publicly cast’ vote. Citizens are entitled to know how public officials vote on issues, because how they vote plays a critical role in understanding whether you support that decision and ultimately, whether you support the public official."

The public record does not show how many votes each nominee for board chairperson received or from which member those votes were cast.

The board cast unanimous voice votes for the positions of vice chairperson, treasurer and secretary, which went to Rush Dix, Justin Gallagher and Kathryn Sintal, respectively.

Later in the meeting, Gallagher called for the board to follow Robert’s Rules of Order, a widely known manual of parliamentary procedure, until it could adopt its own bylaws.

In a statement to the Erie Times-News, Gallagher said that while he appreciates the assistance that county government has provided the board during the transition to an independent entity, "I believe there have been a few critical missteps that should accelerate our independence. The Board of Trustees must ensure that we are complying with all laws, including the Sunshine Act. As an independently appointed member of the Board, I feel now is a good point to break away from the county."

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNrink.