The $690,000 project includes trail and parking lot improvements.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon will celebrate the completion of the first phase of trail and parking lot improvements at Wintergreen Gorge.

The $690,000 project by Penn State Behrend includes a new boardwalk, aggregate trail, an expanded parking lot on Cooper Road and rain gardens to filter runoff from the Bayfront Connector.

The boardwalk trail includes 165 feet of compressed bamboo decking just south of the Cooper Road trailhead.

A half-mile stretch of the Cooper Road trail has been topped with a compacted aggregate surface that is more permeable than asphalt but firm enough for strollers and wheelchairs.

The work will help stabilize the trail system in the gorge, said Sherri "Sam" Mason, sustainability coordinator at Behrend.

The boardwalk and aggregate will encourage visitors to remain on the main trail, which is the spine of a 14-mile network of shortcut paths, many of which have accelerated erosion, Mason said.

The parking lot at the Cooper Road trailhead has been expanded to 17 spaces, including two ADA-accessible spaces.

"Being part of a community means you think about others as well as yourself," Mason said. "Our students have good access to the gorge, but we want everyone else to enjoy it, too. That includes people with mobility issues."

Wintergreen Gorge is a Natural Heritage Area on and adjacent to the Penn State Behrend campus.

The trail project began in 2013 with funding by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Erie County Planning Department and Penn State.

The college has secured $380,000 in funding for the next phase of the trail project, which will extend the aggregate path to Trout Run. Work is expected to begin in fall 2021.

