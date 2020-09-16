Defendant pleaded guilty in Oct. 31, 2019 crime spree, and prosecution agreed to a recommended sentence of 3-6 years.

A 17-year-old Erie girl will spend the next three to six years in state prison for participating in an armed-robbery spree on Halloween night in Erie in 2019.

The defendant, Janiya B. Barnes, who turns 18 on Sept. 25, was charged as an adult and faced a maximum of 27 years in state prison at her sentencing in Erie County Court on Tuesday.

She pleaded guilty on July 30 to the first-degree felony of robbery and the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license.

The District Attorney’s Office dropped 19 other charges as part of a plea deal and agreed to a recommended sentence of three to six years in state prison, according to court records and statements in court on Tuesday. Judge Daniel Brabender sentenced her to three to six years.

Erie police charged Barnes as an adult due to the violent nature of the allegations. Police accused Barnes of participating in three armed robberies over a 90-minute span starting at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Two of the victims were women, police said.

No one was injured in the robberies and nothing was taken from the two women, but Barnes was accused of stealing $191.75 during an armed robbery of the Country Fair at 1904 East Lake Road. Police used surveillance video to help identify Barnes.

Barnes, a student at Erie High School with no prior record, gave no clear explanation for why she committed the crimes when Brabender questioned her about them as he prepared to deliver the sentence.

Brabender said he did not believe Barnes’ assertion that she found the 9 mm handgun used in the crimes in an abandoned house. He criticized Barnes for what he said was her lack of cooperation with probation officers who were preparing her presentencing report.

"You just don’t want to comply with society’s rules anymore?" Brabender said.

Barnes’ mother was in court but did not speak during the sentencing.

At the suggestion of Barnes’ lawyer, Anthony Logue, Brabender ordered Barnes to undergo a mental health evaluation while in prison. Barnes also must pay restitution to Country Fair.

Logue said Barnes would most likely be incarcerated with other young adults at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Nearly 40 percent of SCI Pine Grove’s inmate population is younger than 20 years old, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Police charged Barnes with another 17-year-old, Hussein Kathem, who was accused of being an accomplice. Police said he told investigators that he acted as a lookout.

Kathem was also charged as an adult. The assistant district attorney handling the case, Nick Maskrey, said the defense is expected to file a request to have Kathem’s case transferred to juvenile court. Kathem’s lawyer could no be reached for comment.

Kathem turned 18 on Aug. 4, according to court records.

