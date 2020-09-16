The walk raises money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be a virtual event in which participants will be encouraged to walk in their neighborhoods with a small group of friends or family members.

The Erie event, which is sponsored by the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is scheduled for Saturday. It includes an opening and Promise Garden ceremony at 10 a.m. that can be viewed through the association’s website, https://act.alz.org.

There is no fee to participate in this year’s walk, though people are encouraged to raise money to help support Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

To register, visit the website and select the Erie walk.