Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on Wednesday.

Erie County officials told local businesses and school districts they still need to follow COVID-19 guidelines, even though a federal judge struck down many of those guidelines this week.

Erie County Solicitor Richard Perhacs and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said the state is appealing the judge’s ruling, so any restaurant, tavern or high school sports program that disregards the capacity limits could still face punishment.

"Our advice is to give the matter a few days to settle and see what the legal situation is," Perhacs said during a news conference Wednesday with the county executive.

The current capacity limits include 25 people at an indoor event, 250 at an outdoor event, and 25% maximum indoor capacity for a restaurant or tavern. The restaurant/tavern capacity will expand to 50% on Sept. 21 for businesses that complete a self-certification process.

Dahlkemper said the county continues to see a low number of COVID-19 cases. Only four cases were reported Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 1,439 since the pandemic started.

Of those cases, 1,356 people have recovered from the virus and 48 have died. There are 35 active cases in the county, the lowest number since early summer.

A total of 25,484 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the county, giving the county a 5.3% positive test rate. Four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday in Erie County, including one who needed a ventilator.

For the first time since case totals by individual ZIP codes have been available, the highest number of cases is not found in the 16503 ZIP code, which includes a section of east Erie.

The 16510 ZIP code – which includes parts of east Erie and Wesleyville, and sections of Harborcreek, Millcreek and Lawrence Park townships – had 175 reported cases Wednesday. It’s one more than 16503, which had 174 cases, according to the state health department.

"I think there has been a lot of good work (in the 16503) by the partners who have been working with the staff at the Erie County Department of Health," said Dahlkemper, referring to the COVID-19 educational and prevention efforts of the Booker T. Washington Center, the Martin Luther King Center and the John F. Kennedy Center.

"As I have been saying, this virus is spreading out into Erie County," Dahlkemper added. "We are seeing more cases in the rural areas."

The 16503 ZIP code still has a higher percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, 11.8% compared to 8.3% for 16510.

Statewide, 776 new cases have been reported, increasing Pennsylvania’s total number of cases to 146,990. There were 28 new deaths across the state and Pennsylvania has a 7.9% positive test rate.

