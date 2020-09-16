The poll of 1,600 likely voters, 1,200 of them 50 or older, was conducted by Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 4 percentage points among Pennsylvania voters 50 and older, according to a new poll released Tuesday by AARP Pennsylvania.

Biden’s 50% to 46% lead was bolstered by his popularity with voters 65 and older, who support him 53% to 42% over Trump.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, residents 65 and older account for nearly 19% of Pennsylvania’s population. Pennsylvania Department of State figures show that residents 55 and older constitute 43% of registered voters with nearly 1.6 million voters between 55 and 64.

Not surprisingly, Social Security and Medicare are driving issues for older voters in the Keystone State, with 87% saying they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who vows to protect Social Security and 88% saying the same about a candidate who would strengthen Medicare.

Ninety-percent of respondents would back the candidate who lowers drug costs, and 82% would support the one who wants to increase protections for nursing homes.

"This survey shows that candidates who want to win this year must address voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices and other issues important to 50-plus voters," said AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi in a statement.

Biden led Trump on questions about helping to heal racial tensions, supporting the middle- and working-classes, protecting Social Security and Medicare, making healthcare more affordable and protecting older Americans from COVID-19, while Trump was barely favored — 48% to 47% — on rebuilding the economy.

A majority — 53% — said they do not support how Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and 55% said they are concerned about getting the coronavirus, including 75 percent of Black respondents.

Concerns over catching the virus vary sharply along political lines, with 76% of Democrats saying they are worried while just 33% of Republicans said they are. Ninety-three percent of Biden voters said they always wear a mask in public while just 58% of Trump voters said they do.

Those concerns are also reflected in how older Pennsylvanians plan to vote, with 33% of Biden voters saying they will go to the polls and 53% choosing to vote by mail, compared to 85% of Trump voters who plan on voting in-person and 8% who will vote by mail.

There is also a sharp divide in confidence with vote-by-mail. Eighty-six percent of Trump voters said they are not confident in it, while only 19% of Biden voters said that and 80% said they were somewhat or very confident.

Voters are united on lacking trust in Congress. Overall, 90% of those over 50 are worried that Congress will not address the nation’s problems, including 92% of Democrats and 88% of Republicans.

The poll of 1,600 likely voters, 1,200 of them 50 or older, was conducted by Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

