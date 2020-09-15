Superior Court says more evidence needed about warrant that Erie police used to arrest defendant, now 64.

A state appeals court has overturned a 64-year-old Erie man’s conviction on drug and gun charges and his state prison sentence of six to 11 years.

The presence of drugs and a handgun in a car was not the major dispute in the appeal in the case of the defendant, Cal Heidelberg, who was convicted and sentenced in 2019.

What was missing, the state Superior Court has ruled, was enough evidence that police had a warrant to initially arrest Heidelberg.

The decision, though not published as precedent, raises questions about how much evidence police and prosecutors must present in court to support an arrest.

Erie police arrested Heidelberg at West 19th and Chestnut streets in August 2018, according to information in the criminal complaint. Police said officers made the arrest after they saw Heidelberg on a porch and learned from a dispatcher that he had an outstanding sheriff’s warrant against him, according to the unanimous Superior Court decision that a three-judge panel issued on Friday.

The police after the arrest looked inside Heidelberg’s car, which was parked nearby. Officers saw suspected crack cocaine inside, got a search warrant and found more drugs as well as a firearm, according to court records.

However, the Superior Court ruled, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office did not submit the sheriff’s warrant as evidence at a suppression hearing that preceded Heidelberg’s trial. The police testimony about the dispatcher and the sheriff’s warrant was not enough to prove the existence of the warrant, according to the ruling.

Without the actual sheriff’s warrant, Superior Court Judge Deborah A. Kunselman wrote on behalf of the three-judge panel, "the Commonwealth could not meet its burden to establish the validity of the arrest. Furthermore, the Commonwealth presented no other evidence of probable cause to support Heidelberg’s initial arrest.

"We, therefore, conclude that the Commonwealth failed to demonstrate that Heidelberg’s initial arrest was legal."

The Superior Court also suppressed all of the evidence, including three bags of suspected cocaine, that police seized after searching Heidelberg’s car, according to the ruling. The court said the search grew out of an "unlawful arrest" — the arrest related to the sheriff’s warrant.

The reason for the sheriff’s warrant is not detailed in the Superior Court decision. Such warrants can concern unpaid court costs, unpaid support payments and failure to appear for court hearings, among other things.

The Superior Court reversed the suppression ruling from Erie County Judge John J. Mead, who found that police properly relied on the sheriff’s warrant to arrest Heidelberg. Mead presided over the suppression hearing and trial.

In its decision, the Superior Court cited as guidance a Superior Court ruling in a case out of Allegheny County called Commonwealth v. Ronell Michael Murray.

The Superior Court issued its decision in the Murray case in December 2019, nearly a year after Mead, in January 2019, ruled against Heidelberg’s request to suppress the evidence in his case. Heidelberg was convicted in June 2019 and sentenced in August 2019, ending his prosecution months before the Superior Court ruled in the Murray case.

In the Heidelberg case, the Superior Court vacated his conviction and sentence and sent his case back to Mead for a new trial — without the newly suppressed evidence. The prosecution needs that evidence to retry Heidelberg, creating the possibility that his conviction and sentence would be permanently vacated if the Superior Court ruling stands.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri said on Monday that he is reviewing the Superior Court’s decision. His office could ask the Superior Court to reconsider its decision or ask the state Supreme Court to hear an appeal.

Heidelberg remains incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Albion, according to prison records. Mead on Aug. 20, 2019, sentenced him to a minimum of six years and a maximum of 11 years in prison plus a year of probation.

Heidelberg, who has a prior record, was convicted of charges including the felony of possession with intent to deliver, the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license and the misdemeanors of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Heidelberg represented himself at trial but was appointed an assistant Erie County public defender as standby counsel. Heidelberg represented himself on appeal, mailing the Superior Court records from SCI Albion.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.