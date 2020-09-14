It was in the early 1920s that Presque Isle came into its own and began to be recognized as a recreational jewel

in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It did not take long before the community realized to meet its potential

roads on the penninsula would need to be built.

WHEN DID ROADS COME TO PRESQUE ISLE? Part #1

A question that seems to come up many times is, “When did they first build roads on Presque Isle?” It all started in late 1921 when the Commonwealth first began talking about programs and improvements to Presque Isle that would begin to allow more people to visit the peninsula. In May of 1921, Presque Isle was named the Commonwealth's second Pennsylvania State Park.

When Presque Isle was originally named, it was called the Pennsylvania State Park at Erie. There was an uproar within Erie and the surrounding area. The name only lasted eight years before it was changed to Presque Isle State Park. Even back in the 1920s, the peninsula was a popular place. Almost immediately it became the Commonwealth's most visited attraction.

To accomplish the task of having Presque Isle named as a state park, the citizens were required to raise $75,000. In today’s dollars that would be about 1 million two-hundred thousand dollars. When this was done, the Commonwealth would match it with $50,000.

During this whole time, the Commonwealth and City had been in discussions about forming a governing body to manage the peninsula. They had decided that its name should be the Erie Park and Harbor Commission. At its first official meeting of the commission was held on December 21, 1921, at which time three officers and four members were elected.

A look back at the archives of the commission for its first year reveals that much behind-the-scenes work had already been accomplished before it came into existence. In today's world, right-to-know type laws would have stopped it from becoming active and functioning so easily.

The first order of business, which happened in the first three days, was to obtain the official title to Presque Isle from the Federal Government. The new title excluded an area of land around the Coast Guard Station, another area that included the Presque Isle Lighthouse, and still another small area reserved for use by the Armed Forces in an area near North Pier. A transition such as this would normally take years. This quick work must have taken unprecedented co-operation between local, Commonwealth, and federal officials.

The next item on the commission’s agenda was to obtain the right-of-way through many pieces of private land for the development of an approach road down the steep bank onto Presque Isle. Again, luck was with the commission, and it was accomplished in less than one month. Here again, this was a sure indication that much work must have preceded the commission’s formation. Contracts for the new road were signed within days of obtaining the needed rights-of-way.

A sidelight to this is that Isador Sobel, a leading Jewish businessman, led a short 8-day campaign and was successful in raising over $ 80,000 from June 24th to July 3rd of 1922. Unlike today, pledges were not accepted; only cash or checks were acceptable. On July 4th. The President of the Pennsylvania Park and Harbor Commission accepted a check from Mr. Sobel.

Soon after this, however, discussions were initiated when a prominent group of citizens wrote a letter to James F. Woodard, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Internal Affairs, which included the following excerpt:

‘It is proposed by some to build a road from the mainland into and around the peninsula as the first step in the development of a park. It is the strong opinion of many people; including all those who have been described as now finding enjoyment there that a road should never be constructed on the peninsula.

‘The peninsula should be made more assessable for more people of the same character as now avail themselves of its pleasures and beauties. No provision should be made for the expenditure of large sums of money to make a commodious and easy route for the slothful and lazy individual, for the casual excursionist, nor those whom the peninsula would mean only so many miles of road......’

At the time, there was a considerable division of thought and ideas about adding roads to Presque Isle. There were three camps of opinion at the time. One was to do nothing. The second was to begin a program over several years to build a road around Presque Isle. The last was to build more piers on the peninsula and city side, increase ferry service, and boat liveries, and not build any roads. This last option was based upon the years of washouts and breaches of the lake into the bay. The worry was that the road would get washed out in just a few years.

Most people living in the area could not understand why some people were not for the roads. Yet there was a high degree of vocal opposition. Undeterred by the opposition, the commonwealth and the local Park and Harbor Commission began a multi-year road-building program on Presque Isle. In 1924 a road was built coming down the hill onto the peninsula. It was a two-lane road, built just a bit wider than usual, due to a curve in the road.

A unique sideline to the opening of this road was that each Saturday and Sunday of the next few following summers, large groups of young partygoers stationed themselves at the bottom of the hill on the lake side and held huge parties. They would drink beer, picnic, and line their wagons and cars along the road. They had their cars equipped with loud horns and would honk and wave at park visitors as they went by. Park police stopped their practice in the spring of 1930. Yes, by 1930, there were park police. In the beginning, most were employees of the Erie Water Works.

In part two of the story of roads on Presque Isle, I will cover the time from 1922 to the 1950s.

