The fire on Shadeland Road was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

SPRINGBORO — Crews from several volunteer fire departments in Erie and Crawford counties spent more than an hour fighting a fire that broke out in a house in northern Crawford County early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at an unoccupied house in the 13700 block of Shadeland Road, northeast of Springboro, on Monday at 2:56 a.m., Crawford County 911 reported.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 4:05 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, 911 reported.

Volunteer fire departments in Springboro, Conneautville, Hayfield Township, Albion and Cranesville were called to fight the fire.