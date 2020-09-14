Members of French Creek Indivisible participated in an Aug. 30 "Racism Has No Home Here" march through Edinboro to denounce police brutality and honor victims of racism-fueled gun violence.

Social justice is not just an urban concern.

That’s part of the message that French Creek Indivisible, a grassroots political action group launched in the Edinboro area following the 2016 presidential election, is working to drive home with residents of a largely rural portion of southern Erie County.

The group currently has about 100 members and is part of the nationwide Indivisible movement, which began in 2016 after Donald Trump was elected president.

Indivisible, which opposes many policies of Trump and the Republican Party, is estimated to have roughly 6,000 chapters and 1 million members nationwide.

Members of French Creek Indivisible have taken part in voter registration drives, advocated for refugee resettlement and protested outside the Erie office of U.S. Rep. MIke Kelly, R-16th Dist., over federal plans for a border wall.

Its members have spoken out against gun violence and mass incarceration.

And on Aug. 30, French Creek Indivisible participated in arguably its highest-profile event to date – a "Racism Has No Home Here" march through Edinboro.

The march, from Edinboro University’s campus to the Erie County Library’s Edinboro branch on West Plum Street, was organized to denounce prejudice and police brutality and to honor victims of racism-fueled gun violence in Bedford, Pennsylvania, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

At that march, more than 100 mask-wearing participants were encouraged to practice social distancing. Many carried signs affixed with messages such as "Violence Will Not Silence Us," "This is the Right Side of History," Love Wins" and "Black Lives Matter."

They were met along the march route by groups of motorcyclists and a number of citizens carrying guns, who claimed to be protecting local businesses.

The event stayed peaceful, however, with no incidents or disturbances reported.

Lydia Laythe, 26, is a Washington Township Council member and Edinboro resident who helped launch French Creek Indivisible.

She also organized the Aug. 30 march, which made Laythe a target of criticism for many residents in Edinboro, a community whose permanent residents are roughly 87 percent white, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

"People said I was a disgrace to the community," said Laythe, a program coordinator for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Erie who grew up in Washington Township and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

Laythe, a Democrat, was elected to Washington Township Council in 2019.

"From the jump, there were a lot of lies and rumors about our march," Laythe said. "But the event was not anti-police. It was anti-police brutality.

"There are people who think there is no racism in Edinboro," Laythe said. "But I know that racism is everywhere. I know that it’s systemic. And I know covert examples of racism happen in Edinboro every day."

Understanding the depths and causes of racism is important in a town like Edinboro, Laythe said, where "a community of older white people" sees a diverse influx of Edinboro University students each year.

In small towns like Edinboro, Laythe said, citizens often shrug off racism or reject the notion of white privilege.

"I learned about privilege a long time ago, but I don’t mean privilege in the context that life is easy," Laythe said.

"Privilege creates advantages that others don’t have," Laythe said. "As white people, we can either wield that privilege carelessly and hurt people, or we can wield it with compassion and empathy and help to dismantle systems that are unfair."

Judy Dauson, a 72-year-old Washington Township resident and one of the founders of French Creek Indivisible, agrees.

Dauson, who is also white, is a retired employee of the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit. She marched for racial justice in Washington, D.C., in the 1960s and 1970s, and also grew up in the Edinboro area.

"I had a great life growing up in a small town. Kind of idyllic," Dauson said. "But since I have grown up and broadened my view of how the world works there are things that have shocked me. There are great injustices in the world and things we need to have open minds about."

’Fundamental problems’

The husband and wife team of Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg, who both worked as congressional staffers in the past, launched the Indivisible movement.

The organization’s start can be traced to a viral Google document Levin and Greenberg wrote that addressed ways to thwart Trump’s agenda and touched upon how to best mobilize local-level activists.

That document is replicated on Indivisble’s website.

According to Indivisible’s website, the group also wants to address "two fundamental problems" in American society.

"First our democracy was rigged from the start in favor of the white and wealthy," the Indivisible website states. "Second, in the last few decades, an alliance of white nationalists and the ultra-rich have been actively working to further undermine democracy and cement their hold on power permanently."

Levin told Politico in 2017 that "constituent power works."

"Our task now is to ensure people keep building their local groups," Levin said, "so that they can continue changing what’s politically possible at the national level."

Dauson said French Creek Indivisible held its first meeting in February 2017.

"I had watched a TV show and a news anchor was interviewing (Levin)," Dauson said. "They talked about the program and that could be implemented at the local level, and I was inspired by that conversation.

"We downloaded pamphlets from their website that told us how to proceed and just started getting people together," Dauson said. "It just grew because people spread the word."

Dauson said French Creek Indivisible wants citizens to be politically active in their communities and to expand their knowledge of how government works, the elected officials who represent them, and local, state and national policy discussions.

Asked about why racism and social justice issues are important to both her and the group, Dauson said: "I got my master’s degree in what’s known as humane education. I remember I had to write a paper about my prejudices and I thought, ‘I don’t have any.’ I can remember the teacher saying, ‘You have them, you’re just not looking at them.’

"For me, that was a ‘wow’ moment, and that’s the gift of being human," Dauson said. "There was so much richness and energy in that moment. It opened doors for me that changed me and kept me from being closed off."

’Feel of indifference’

Davona Pacley both supports and appreciates French Creek Indivisible’s agenda for societal change.

"It’s much needed out there," said Pacley, 32, a behavioral counselor and former Erie City Council candidate who is active with Erie County United, a citizens’ advocacy group focused on social justice.

Pacley, who is black, is a friend of Laythe’s who earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Edinboro University.

"I never experienced direct racism in Edinboro when I was there, but there’s an underlying feel of indifference in that community," Pacley said. "A lack of cultural awareness in some circles.

"Lydia is a young person who ran for public office, got elected, and is using her platform to push for bigger changes in her community," Pacley said. "I applaud her and everyone involved for what they are doing."

Laythe promised that French Creek Indivisible will keep pushing forward.

"I see my job as representing everyone in the best interest of our community," Laythe said. "My work with Indivisible is a part of that."

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers.